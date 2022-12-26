Moment skiers are engulfed by massive avalanche in Austrian mountains

A group of ten skiers were rescued near Austria's Lech-Zuers resort after an avalanche buried them in snow (25 December).

The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT) on Christmas Day, injuring four - one of which was serious.

A 20-year-old man recorded the avalanche, as it swept alongside him at an altitude of 2,700-metres.

Around 200 rescue workers were deployed, including search dogs, in a bid to find everyone before darkness hit.

Police say they believe no one else is missing.

