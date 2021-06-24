A skilled beekeeper bravely removed a swarm of bees that had wrapped themselves around a bike in Newbury, Berkshire on Wednesday afternoon.

Passers-by looked on as the insects buzzed around a bike rack in the town centre, with a number of locals even afraid to walk past the swarm.

“Some people were frightened to walk past them - others were taking photos and videos!” Helen Beckett, who watched the incident unfold, said.

“It was definitely the best lunch hour I’ve had this week. It was amazing.”