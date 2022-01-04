Watch live as Boris Johnson holds Covid-19 briefing after another day of record cases

Boris Johnson is leading a coronavirus press briefing alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance.

The prime minister is expected to answer questions on his government’s approach to tackling the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, but it is unlikely he will announce further lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson is speaking amid calls from the Royal College of Nursing for a more “cautious” approach to curbs in England to bring the country in line with the rest of the UK after at least six NHS trusts declared critical incidents.

