Boris Johnson refuses to resign and tells MPs to wait for Partygate report

Boris Johnson replied “no” when asked if he would resign by Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain.

Ms Chamberlain highlighted “excuses” made by the PM over Downing Street party allegations, adding: “Would the Prime Minister agree it’s now time for him to resign?”.

Mr Johnson replied: “No, Mr Speaker. But what I can tell her, as I said to the House last week, I apologise sincerely for any misjudgments that were made.”

The PM asked Ms Chamberlain to wait for the inquiry to report before she comes to any conclusions.

