Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, family attorney Steven Bertolino has revealed.

Mr Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta hoped it would bring “closure” for the family of Gabby Petito in what authorities have described as a “domestic” homicide.

Laundrie was reported missing on 17 September after telling his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve near their home in North Port, Florida.

His remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek on 20 October, and confirmed as belonging to the missing fugitive the next day.