Watch: Brianna Ghey’s mother breaks silence on ‘trans hate’ aimed at daughter online

The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey said the “trans hate” aimed at her daughter when articles about her are posted on social media is “horrendous”.

Esther Ghey, 37, said companies such as X have a “moral responsibility” to protect young people from harm online.

“I’ve done a few interviews now and once the articles are posted on Twitter, the comments are absolutely horrendous, and there’s a lot of trans hate that’s directed to Brianna,” Ms Ghey said.

“Now, I’m all for free speech but I actually reported one of these comments and they came back to say that there was nothing wrong with what was being said.

“It’s just complete hate and I don’t think that there’s a place online for that.”

X has been contacted for a response.