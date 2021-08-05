Several fire crews were sent out to fight a blaze on the historic Burnham-on-Sea pier on Thursday.

The fire is believed to involve a wood storage area and has caused “severe damage” to parts of the timber frame.

Crews were tackling the flames with water jets and as a large crowd gathered to watch the drama unfold, plumes of smoke could be seen billowing at the rear of the historic Pavilion.

High winds risked spreading the blaze further along the pier, but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were able to extinguish the fire on Thursday evening.