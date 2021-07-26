California Governor Gavin Newsom has compared unvaccinated people to “drunk drivers” during and interview on CNN.

The Governor appeared on the network to discuss the recent spike in cases across the state, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. When asked whether a mask mandate should be introduced, Mr Newsom responded “Look we don’t even have to have that debate if we can just get everybody vaccinated... that’s refusing to get vaccinated”.

“It’s like drunk drivers, you don’t have the right to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else at risk”, he said.