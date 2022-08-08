China conducts fourth day of military drills near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit

China has said that it will continue to conduct “regular” military drills on the east side of the Taiwan strait following four days of exercises launched in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Footage taken from state broadcaster CCTV shows military aircraft taking part in exercises.

In response, Taiwan has sailed its own warships and planes and put its missiles on standby.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen has urged the international community to “halt any escalation of the regional security situation.”

Sign up to our newsletters.