Labour MP says police have ‘information’ about Clapham acid attacker on the run

Police have ‘“information about the attacker” at large who threw a corrosive substance at a mother and daughter in South London on Wednesday 31st January, according to Labour’s MP for Streatham.

The mother, 31, and her three-year-old daughter were rushed to hospital following the attack in Clapham, triggering a manhunt.

“I do want to reassure people living in this area that it doesn’t appear to be an indiscriminate attack,” Bell Ribeiro-Addy told The Independent.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy also went on to call anyone with information or footage on doorbells of the attack on Lesser Avenue to contact the police.