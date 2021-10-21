A Tory council vice-chairman is facing calls to resign after he made a racist remark during a public meeting.

Councillor Ian Stokes told colleagues: “Well, that’s dealt with that little n**** in the woodpile, so to speak,” after hearing representations from another councillor.

Other members of the South Kesteven District Council were left in stunned silence after the comments were made during a meeting on Wednesday (October 20).

Cllr Stokes - who is due to become chairman of the council next year - is facing calls to resign with immediate effect.

