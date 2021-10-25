Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, has warned that “success is by no means guaranteed” when it comes to the Cop26 climate change conference taking place in Glasgow in November. Speaking on Monday, the Scottish National Party leader said the event was a “massive opportunity”, but also a “huge responsibility” on world leaders.

“There is a mountain to climb to make sure that the outcome from Cop is one that does justice to the scale of the climate emergency,” she said. Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted he is “very worried” that the conference “might go wrong”.