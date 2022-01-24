Covid travel tests scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals in England, Shapps announces

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has confirmed that Covid-19 travel tests are being scrapped for fully vaccinated arrivals to England.

Starting at 4am on 11 February, there will be no requirement for vaccinated passengers to do post-arrival lateral flow tests.

Mr Shapps confirmed that travellers will just have to verify their vaccine status on a passenger locator form.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will no longer need to isolate or complete a day eight test after they arrive, but they will need to "demonstrate proof of a negative Covid test" before travelling and take a post-arrival PCR test.

