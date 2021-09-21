A drink-driver has been banned from driving for 30 months and fined £576 after his dangerous driving was captured via his very own dashcam.

David Leary, 56, knocked down street signs, veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with a parked car – all while driving at more than three times the legal limit on 12 August.

You can see Leary committing all these driving offences in the above video, completely smashing up two road signs in the process.