Watch moment earthquake rocks UN Security Council meeting in New York

This is the moment the UN Security Council meeting was interrupted by an earthquake as the ground begins to shake.

An estimated 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook parts of New Jersey at around 10.20am on Friday (5 April), sending tremours throughout the greater New York City area.

The UN Security Council was in the middle of a briefing on the situation in the Middle East, when the ground started to tremble.

Members looked at one another, as the speaker was stopped in her tracks and told “You’re making the ground shake!”.