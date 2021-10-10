Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the Government need to have a proper plan ‘to make Brexit work’.

On The Andrew Marr Show the labour MP was asked about worker shortages, to which Ms Thornberry said: “It is all very well to deliver Brexit but you need to make Brexit work.”

The BBC host then grilled the Shadow International Trade Secretary for refusing to give answers to “very straight-forward questions” during the morning show with the Labour MP blaming Brexit for the current energy crisis.