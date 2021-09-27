European lorry drivers are not keen to return to the UK to help ease the country’s delivery shortages, said a union leader representing hauliers across the EU.

Edwin Atema of the Dutch FNV Union said: “The EU workers we speak to will not go to the UK for a short-term visa to help the UK get out of the s*** they created for themselves”.

“Drivers need way more than just a visa and a payslip,” he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme. "A Marshall Plan is needed for the whole of Western Europe to drag this entire industry back to the surface."