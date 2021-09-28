Facebook has announced it is pausing work on Instagram Kids after criticism from parents, experts and legislators.Is comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook research has found its Instagram app harms teenagers’ mental health.Instagram’s head said the version for under-13s was still the “right thing to do”, but that the project will now be re-evaluated.“The whole purpose is to display the self for the approval of others and I don’t see how younger children are … able to manage the social and emotional demands of that,” Aimee Morrison from the University of Waterloo told CBC.