Dr. Anthony Fauci says early reports on omicron variant are "encouraging".

Fauci is reportedly optimistic about the lack of severity found in cases of the Omicron variant, saying preliminary research has been optimistic.

"Thus far, it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it but we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations", he told Newsweek.

The Biden administration is also considering lifting travel restrictions against non-citizens entering the US from several African countries.

