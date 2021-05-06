Dozens of French fishing vessels are protesting at the port of St Helier amid rising tension over post-Brexit fishing rights.

HMS Severn and HMS Tamar have been deployed by the UK government to “monitor the situation” at the Channel Island amid a protest by French fishing vessels over the lack of access.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin warned on Tuesday that the country is ready to take “retaliatory measures”, accusing Jersey of dragging its feet over issuing new licences to French boats.