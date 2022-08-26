Liz Truss says ‘jury is out’ on whether France’s Macron is ‘friend or foe’

Liz Truss said the “jury is out” when asked if Emmanuel Macron is a “friend or foe” during the latest Conservative Party leadership hustings.

“If I become prime minister I will judge him on deeds, not words,” the foreign secretary said in Norwich.

When asked the same question by TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer, fellow contender Rishi Sunak said Macron is a “friend.”

Shadow foreign secretary, Labour’s David Lammy, said Truss’ comments on the French prime minister showed a “woeful lack of judgement” by insulting a close ally.

