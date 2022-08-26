Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:33
Liz Truss says ‘jury is out’ on whether France’s Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Liz Truss said the “jury is out” when asked if Emmanuel Macron is a “friend or foe” during the latest Conservative Party leadership hustings.
“If I become prime minister I will judge him on deeds, not words,” the foreign secretary said in Norwich.
When asked the same question by TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer, fellow contender Rishi Sunak said Macron is a “friend.”
Shadow foreign secretary, Labour’s David Lammy, said Truss’ comments on the French prime minister showed a “woeful lack of judgement” by insulting a close ally.
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
02:30
CCTV shows thief stealing car in Philadelphia with toddler sleeping in back seat
01:23
‘People will die this winter’: Martin Lewis issues stark warning amid energy bills rise
00:53
Fuel poverty charity chief says increase in energy cap will lead to ‘ill health’
00:32
Energy price cap: Head of National Action Energy says 80 per cent increase is ‘terrifying’
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
01:17
Coming soon – The Missing: The Ukrainians Abducted in Putin’s War
10:18
House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin
01:20
Houston gun owners turn in weapons to police in effort to reduce violence
01:00
Felixstowe port: Why are dock workers striking?
02:50
Travel chaos continues as rail workers go on strike
01:17
Tory leadership latest: Gove backs Sunak as he accuses Truss of taking ‘holiday from reality’
01:30
Brampton Manor: 90% of students achieve straight A*/A level grades in east London state school
00:39
Mark Zuckerberg says FBI warned Facebook about ‘Russian propaganda’
02:36
Uvalde shooting survivor to be given new home after learning suspect lived blocks away
00:47
Joe Biden announces student debt relief plan
01:08
Neighbour of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz acts out how he saw him run with an air gun as a child
00:47
Elderly Jewish man attacked with fire extinguisher in New York
00:49
Police provide update after two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting
00:54
Jared Kushner denies being ‘mole’ that tipped off agents about Mar-a-Lago
00:29
Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
00:17
Everton FC boss Frank Lampard calls for information on gunman who killed nine-year-old
01:00
Champions League: Who will the English teams face?
00:26
Novak Djokovic unable to travel for US Open as he is unvaccinated
00:42
‘The game was very useful for us’: Man City’s Pep Guardiola praises draw with FC Barcelona
00:27
Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming
01:24
Droughts across Europe drain water levels revealing pieces of history
00:43
Destruction caused in Italy’s Tuscany region following deadly storms
01:10
Lake Garda water levels lowest in 15 years amid record drought
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
01:23
Manchester United fans protest Glazer family ownership before Liverpool game
01:37
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta speaks after 3-0 win at Bournemouth
01:20
Liverpool v Man Utd: Latest statistics ahead of the forthcoming clash
00:30
Everton: Frank Lampard left with mixed emotions after Nottingham Forest draw
01:34
Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane as his goal gave Tottenham win over Wolves
02:28
Manchester United: Glazer family appear open to sell stake in club
01:01
Britney Spears deletes Instagram account after teasing new song with Elton John
01:19
Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira confirms exit from HBO show
00:33
‘Turn on the radio’: Scott Mills signs off from final BBC Radio 1 show
00:40
Coldplay tour: Sign language interpreter translates band’s lyrics at Glasgow show
10:18
House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin
03:33
The Resort is 'not that funny or thrilling' and 'a lot of exposition'
02:54
Better Call Saul 'feels more mature than Breaking Bad ever did'
10:33
Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
00:51
A Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman ‘blown away’ by support after criticism of minidress
02:35
Princess Diana: 25 years after her death, how did William and Harry drift from one another?
01:08
ZSL London Zoo animals take part in annual weigh-in
00:16
Woman gets tattoo 'fail' on foot resembling Citroën logo
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21