Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on five charges in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial.

The British socialite was found guilty of all but one of the charges, which included the sex trafficking of minors.

In all, the five guilty charges could carry a combined sentence of up to 65 years in prison.

Maxwell, 60, had pleaded not guilty to all six federal counts.

Her lawyer said that her legal team would appeal the decision.

