Protesters march in Glasgow calling for the 'end of Tory rule'

Demonstrators from pro-independence organisation All Under One Banner take part in an “emergency demonstration” in Glasgow, against the Prime Minister, calling for the “end of Tory rule” and “independence now”.

In a statement, the group said: “Millions of people are furious that this Westminster Tory Government continues to line the pockets of their rich and powerful friends, whilst the rest of us face rising living costs and savage attacks on our NHS, pensions and public services.”

The march kicked off at George Square and is currently proceeding towards Glasgow Green.

