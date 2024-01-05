Grandfather stabs innocent stranger in neck in random Wetherspoons pub attack

This is the moment a grandfather stabs an innocent stranger in the neck with a pocketknife inside a busy pub.

Ian Magee, 61, carried out the unprovoked attack on Nicholas Watkins as he sat enjoying a pint of beer at the Standing Order Wetherspoons in Derby on 6 April, last year.

Magee approached Mr Watkins, who was sat on a bar stool, and demanded: “Give me some money or I will stab you."

CCTV captures him then stab Mr Watkins in front of other customers.

The 48-year-old was given life-saving treatment by staff and other customers and survived the attack.

Magee was jailed for eight years after a jury convicted him of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Thursday (4 January).