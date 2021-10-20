Bodycam footage shared by West Midlands Police captures the moment a gunman threw a loaded revolver over his neighbour’s fence.

Nigel Collins was trying to flee from his house but met a waiting firearms team in his garden and tossed bag holding the weapon in a moment of desperation.

He initially claimed it contained a small amount of cannabis, but when recovered, police found a silver revolver with three bullets in the chamber.

Collins was arrested at the scene and has now been jailed for five years and four months.

