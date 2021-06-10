Residents join fire and police officers in rescuing people after a three-story dilapidated building collapsed following heavy monsoon rain in the western Indian city of Mumbai, killing at least 11 people and injuring seven others, police said on Thursday.

Dozens of rescuers were clearing the debris to find any residents possibly still trapped, police officer Ravindra Kadam said.

Kadam said the building collapsed late on Wednesday.

Heavy monsoon rain during the day had flooded several parts of the city that is India’s financial and entertainment capital. Mumbai recorded 222mm (8 inches) of rain in 12 hours.