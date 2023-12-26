Netanyahu heckled by families of Hamas hostages during Knesset session

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (25 December) that Israel would not succeed in freeing the remaining hostages held in Gaza without applying military pressure.

As he spoke during the Knesset session, hostages’ family members sat in the chamber looking down on the premier, holding posters of their relatives behind the plexiglass and intermittently interrupting him.

“Now! Now! Now!” the family members shouted.

A deal brokered in late November by the US, Qatar and Egypt saw the release of more than 100 of the estimated 240 hostages who were taken captive to Gaza during an attack by Hamas militants on 7 October.