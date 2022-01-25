Travellers stranded in Istanbul airport after blizzard chant ‘we need hotel’

Stranded travellers chat "we need hotels" after Monday's blizzard in Istanbul shut the main airport.

The city was brought to a standstill after a blanket of snow-covered holiday hotspots.

Crowds of travellers were stranded inside the airport, chanting for help to find hotels after finding themselves without a bed for the night.

Turkish Airlines were also forced to pause operations amid the blizzard.

Snow also fell on the island of Mykonos - marking it the first time in half a century.

In Turkey, motorists were stuck on a highway overnight after heavy snow continued to fall in the area.

