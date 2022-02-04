Joe Rogan claims 'lockdowns don't work' in new podcast

Joe Rogan has claimed lockdowns “don’t stop the spread” of Covid in his first Spotify podcast back after facing a massive backlash for spreading pandemic misinformation.

Rogan also incorrectly claimed the Canadian city Montreal was under a 10pm curfew in a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Friday.

A peer-reviewed study of lockdowns published in Nature in 2020 estimated lockdowns had likely saved up to three million lives in Europe during the first wave of Covid.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here