Watch live as planes depart Kabul airport where two suicide bombings killed at least 90 people, including 13 US service personnel, on Thursday.

The attacks came as thousands waited to be evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on military flights. The US is trying to airlift American citizens and Afghan allies ahead of 31 August to complete a withdrawal after 20 years in the country.

Intelligence agencies had warned for days of the possibility of a deadly terrorist attack on Hamid Karzai International Airport.

ISIS-K, an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, has taken credit for the attack.