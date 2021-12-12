Drone footage has revealed the shocking extent of the destruction caused by a deadly tornado that ripped through Kentucky on Friday night.

The city of Mayfield was one of the worst-hit areas, with state governor Andy Beshear saying the damage was “some of the worst” he’s seen “in a long time”.

Drone footage from the area shows buildings and houses completely flattened by the twister, with debris and rubble scattered across what remains of the community.

At least 70 people are believed to have died in Kentucky, with many more still trapped or injured.

Sign up to our newsletters here.