Donald Trump returned to the rally stage with an event in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday.

The former president made familiar, and false, claims about the results of the 2020 election, telling a crowd of thousands of supporters: “You know there has never been a concession right?” The former president belatedly conceded after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in January.

He added baseless insinuations that Barack Obama stole his 2012 election from Mitt Romney, and claimed that an Arizona election ‘audit’ concluded President Joe Biden lost in Maricopa County, despite the report stating the opposite.