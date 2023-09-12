Libya: Disaster areas declared after catastrophic flooding from Storm Daniel

Officials in Libya have declared disaster areas in the country after deadly flooding from Storm Daniel inundated the city of Derma over the weekend.

The storm swept in from the Mediterranean on Sunday (10 September), destroying buildings and swamping roads in the city.

Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, prime minister of the interim government in Tripoli, declared three days of mourning in all the affected cities, calling them "disaster areas".

Authorities in eastern Libya said at least 2,000 people were killed and thousands more were missing after the floods.