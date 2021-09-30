Watch live as Senate hears on how Instagram affects young users

Facebook is testifying at a US Senate hearing on Thursday (30 September) on how its Instagram app affects the mental health of young users.

The hearing comes after the Wall Street Journal reported internal researchers knew the app was negatively affecting teenage girls and their self-image.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, chair of the subcommittee that deals with such issues, will convene the hearing – while Antigone Davis, director of Facebook and its head of global safety will be at the witness table.