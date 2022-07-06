Tory peer walks into lamp post after encounter with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray

Lord Moylan walked into a lamp post after an exchange with anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament.

Standing on the road, Bray complimented the Tory peer, 66, for being “very active” on Twitter.

“I do my best, fighting socialism you know,” Lord Moylan replied, before being accused of also “fighting democracy”.

After denying the claim, he turned and walked away, catching his head on a board stuck to the lamp post as Bray stifled a laugh into his hands.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.