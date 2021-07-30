Republican Madison Cawthorn has told House speaker Nancy Pelosi she is "not God", as he accused her of "medical apartheid" over the reinstatement of face coverings in Congress. The North Carolina representative said on Friday: "Your will does not bow the knee of millions of my countrymen who refuse to heed your callous command."

Cawthorn, who previously came under fire for saying his visit to Hitler's vacation house was "on his bucket list for a while" and "did not disappoint", is the latest Republican to hit out at the rules, with Chip Roy criticising the order on Wednesday.