A video released by the New York Police Department shows a pair of men working together to rob a man in a wheelchair in the Bronx , New York .

In the video, you can see the men dragging the man in the wheelchair against his will – before they then throw him out and proceed to take his possessions.

The incident took place on Saturday (31 July) at around 7:30pm on Third Avenue near East 154th Street in Melrose, according to the local police.