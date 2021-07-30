Mansion built into side of Texas mountain lists for $13m

A massive Texas mansion built into the side of a mountain – and isolated from everything else – has been listed for a whopping $13 million.

The mansion is located in Austin and overlooks Lake Travis, and is situated on more than 13 acres of land and spans a colossal 18,000 square feet.

An incredible one third of the mountain had to be removed to build the estate, which was completed in 2010 after four years of construction.

In the above video, you can see the mansion is decorated to the highest standard, and includes a catering kitchen suited for entertaining.