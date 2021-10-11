Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in relation to the defacing of Marcus Rashford’s mural in Withington, Manchester , after the European Championship final defeat.

In the above CCTV clip, you can see a man looking sheepishly around him as he makes his way down the road.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "The footage is not the best quality but is part of our efforts to exhaust all of the opportunities we have to find whoever is responsible.”