Supporters of Donald Trump have reacted with fury to Facebook’s decision to uphold the ban on the former president from the platform.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, said it was a “sad day for America”.

Speaking on Fox News, Meadows added: “It’s a sad day for Facebook. Because I can tell you a number of members of Congress are now looking at do they break up Facebook”.

Meadows also suggested that the “wild, wild west” of regulatory environment that Facebook currently operates would likely change in the future.