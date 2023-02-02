Mason Greenwood: Attempted rape and assault charges against footballer dropped

Attempted rape and assault charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped after a key witness withdrew from the case.

The Crown Prosecution Service said new material coming to light was also a contributing factor in the case being dropped.

Greenwood was facing one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All charges against the 21-year-old were against the same complainant.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they reveal the case was dropped due to the public interest.

Sign up for our newsletters.