John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday evening, hours after Spain’s High Court ruled he could be extradited to the United States.

The tech pioneer, who founded the well-known McAfee anti-virus software, had been awaiting trial for tax evasion in Barcelona before his extradition was authorised.

“If I am extradited, it is almost certain that I will spend the rest of my life in prison because the United States wants to use me as an example,” McAfee said in court just one week ago.