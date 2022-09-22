Flat shakes as Mexico City is hit by earthquake

A luxury high-rise apartment in Mexico City shook as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Mexico today, 22 September.

At least two people died amid damage to buildings and landslides triggered by the tremors.

The ‘major’ earthquake hit at 1.16am local time, striking around 20 kilometres below the surface, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

A powerful earthquake hit the same region just two days ago, killing two people and injuring dozens.

