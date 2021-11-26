Scores of tents pitched at makeshift migrant camp in France

Video footage shows scores of tents pitched at a makeshift migrant camp in France as they plan for Channel crossing.

Migrants determined to make the crossing to the UK say they do not know where to turn, with available options either “difficult” or “dangerous”.

People in Calais hoping to one day to reach England told The Independent that those going by lorry often end up being stopped by police but the journey across the Channel by boat feels perilous – especially in the cold weather.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here