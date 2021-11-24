Dozens of migrants, including children, have been brought ashore by a rescue vessel in Kent after making the treacherous crossing from France on an inflatable dinghy.

At least 31 people have died after a dinghy capsized while attempting the crossing in the worst disaster on record involving migrants in that stretch of water.

French police have arrested four people on suspicion of being linked to people-smuggling.

More migrants left France than usual to take advantage of calm sea conditions on Wednesday, according to fishermen, although the water was bitterly cold.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here