MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess

MPs paid their respects to Sir David Amess at the service in central London on Tuesday morning (23 November).

Politicians including Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer and three former prime ministers, paid tribute to the father-of-five at the Westminster Cathedral service.

Boris Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Today we mourn the death of Sir David Amess, a beloved colleague, public servant and friend, and pay tribute to his immense contribution to politics, to the people of Southend and to this country.”

The eulogy was given by former MP Ann Widdecombe, a friend of Sir David’s, which recalled how Sir David was “greatly loved and respected”.