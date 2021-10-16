GB News presenter Nana Akua has been heavily criticised for her comments on migrants in the Channel on Jeremy Vine’s show on Channel 5 show yesterday (15 October).

Akua appeared alongside Vine and Jemma Forte to discuss Border Force staff potentially being given immunity from prosecution should migrants drown while crossing the Channel.

The broadcaster said she thought it was “fair enough” that migrants shouldn’t be rescued, and added: “If you are supporting that they should be rescued, you’re actually supporting people trafficking.”