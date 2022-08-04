The White House press secretary said there is “no reason” for Beijing to turn Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “into a crisis.”

Karine Jean-Pierre also said the trip should not be used as “a pretext to increase aggressive military activity in or around the Taiwan Straight.”

China commenced live-fire military exercises around the country on Thursday (4 August), with Taiwan’s defence ministry stating the activities “unilaterally undermine regional peace and stability.”

Taiwanese armed forces said on Thursday that they “seek no escalation” but also “won’t stand down” when it comes to security and sovereignty.

