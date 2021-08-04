Nasa is looking to expand the commercial capabilities of the International Space Station.

Bill Nelson, a Nasa Administrator highlighted the efforts of private companies who are playing a larger role in research on the outpost while discussing the future of the ISS.

He even suggested Nasa may need to buy more stations.

Mr Nelson spoke of the future developments ahead of the Starliner launch, which was expected to take off on Tuesday before being cancelled.

An unexpected valve problem was discovered after an electrical storm, adding a new delay to Boeing's efforts to launch astronauts to the International Space Station.