The government's decision to put pressure onto demands for NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose to resign in the row over Nigel Farage's Coutts account is "astonishing," a Labour shadow minister said on Wednesday (26 July).

Rishi Sunak told a press conference in Warwick: “It’s not right for anyone to be denied financial services because they’re exercising their lawful right to free speech."

Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News the matter was "for NatWest" and not politicians.

“When it comes to dealing decisively with colleagues... the prime minister has invariably been slow to act but when it came to this situation... they moved straight in.”